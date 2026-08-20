Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis believes it is time for Super League to focus on its own streaming service, believing that the NRL cannot afford to invest in the British game.

The ARLC tabled their first offer for investment into the competition last week and that was discussed in a meeting of Super League owners on Thursday, who collectively agreed that they would not accept the deal, instead asking for money in return for less than the 10 percent equity the NRL had initially asked for.

As part of that deal, the NRL have been negotiating with DAZN, who own the Foxtel Group that recently agreed a deal to retain their rights to the NRL in a broadcast deal worth $5.3 billion.

They want four Super League games to be shown on the streaming service per week, alongside the three games Sky Sports are set to show in 2027.

However, Ellis believes the competition should turn its attention to Super League+ with the NRL’s deal not where it needs to be.

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League after the meeting, Ellis said: “I was excited for the NRL, really excited for the deal. I thought we were going to get something great but it just doesn’t look like they can afford to buy into the British game and there’s been no business plan provided by the NRL either.

“I’m over the moon that it looks like we’re going to be able to have a go at really having a play on Super League+ and that everybody in the room there is excited for what Super League+ can be going forward.

“With exclusive games and exclusive content, we’re going to go after it. We can provide something different, it can be raw and fun and provide features you don’t see anywhere else, with different types of content that rugby league supporters have been wanting to see for a long time.”

Asked about the NRL deal, Ellis added: “The deal that’s been put on the table from the NRL isn’t where we need it to be for the value of the sport. So whilst we’d have liked to have worked with Peter (V’Landys) and the NRL, it would appear they can’t afford to invest in us.”

The NRL’s initial offer saw them offer £7 million a year for five years for 50 percent equity. Rugby League Commercial are now hoping to secure new terms before a further meeting next week.