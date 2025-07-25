How one of the NRL’s best stars could play for England in Ashes series

He’s been one of the very best players to star in the NRL in 2025: and the prospect of Blayke Brailey pulling on an England shirt in the near future is suddenly not off the table, either.

Brailey has excelled for Cronulla Sharks this year, and his future at club level remains very much under the microscope, with the Sharks keen to re-sign the player but multiple rival NRL teams weighing up possible deals when his contract ends next year.

And his future in the international arena is now a major talking point, too. Brailey is being eyed up as New South Wales’ next big thing at hooker, as early as next year.

But his brother Jayden has already revealed he is eligible to play for England due to the pair’s mother being born and raised in Liverpool – which means Blayke is now also an option for Shaun Wane, too.

As things stand, Blayke would have to walk away from a potential State of Origin career if he decided to represent England, which would undoubtedly complicate the chance of a possible call-up should Wane want to consider the hooker.

However, a mooted change to the international eligibility rules could allow players who have played junior rugby in New South Wales or Queensland before the age of 13 to still play for other nations and follow their family heritage.

It would effectively mean the NRL’s best players would no longer have to choose between careers in Origin or careers at international level if they are not selected for Australia, a decision the likes of Victor Radley have been forced to make earlier in their careers.

Cronulla captain Cameron McInnes admitted he feels Brailey should be in the mix for the Kangaroos this year – and warned that if they don’t select him, they may lose him for good.

“Obviously there’s a couple of other hookers that have been there and done that, but the way he’s playing I can’t see why,” McInnes said when asked if Brailey could push for a call-up.

“I know he’s got English heritage as well so they (Australia) might have to snap him up quickly, otherwise the other mob might take him.”

A growing number of Australian-born players have reportedly given consideration to an England call-up either for this year’s Ashes or the World Cup in 2026. Gold Coast utility AJ Brimson is another who is keen to explore a switch of international eligibility.