Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of NRL starlet Solomona Faataape from 2026, with the back penning a two-year deal in Perpignan.

Outside-back Faataape, who primarily operates as a centre, links up with Catalans from NRL outfit Wests Tigers.

Having won the Queensland Cup title with Brisbane Tigers in 2023, he made his senior bow for Wests in March 2024 and featured 17 times at first-grade level in total last term, scoring six times.

The 24-year-old has slipped down the pecking order again this season though, with just two NRL appearances added to his tally so far in 2025.

And having been in talks with the Dragons for a number of weeks, his 2026 move has now been sealed.

NRL back’s Super League switch confirmed as cut-throat success admission made

Born in Brisbane, Faataape’s second-grade record Down Under stands at an impressive 43 tries in 69 appearances.

As Catalans announced his arrival on Sunday afternoon, he made no secret of his desire to succeed, saying: “I’m feeling very grateful for the opportunity to soon be a part of such an incredible club.

“Playing in Super League has always been a dream of mine. I’m excited to move over and can’t wait to dig in and work hard with the boys.

“I’m not here for a holiday, I want to bring success to this great club!”

As Joel Tomkins was handed the head coach role on a permanent basis at the Stade Gilbert Brutus earlier this week, he detailed the club’s plans to reduce the average of the squad while still bringing in talent from the NRL.

This signing, the first under his tutelage, evidences exactly that with Faataape set to turn 25 on Christmas Day.

Tomkins added: “Solomona joins us with some NRL experience and a clear focus on developing his game and helping the Dragons compete at the top level.

“His best years are still in front of him and we are excited to see what he can do in Super League.”

