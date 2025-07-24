NRL back set for Super League switch as agent makes telling admission

Catalans Dragons transfer target Solomona Faataape will leave NRL side Wests Tigers at the end of the season, as a move to Super League becomes increasingly likely.

Les Dracs are set to undergo a dramatic rebuild this off-season, following confirmation that Joel Tomkins will continue as head coach until the end of the 2027 season.

Reports began to emerge last week that the 24-year-old centre, who has made 19 NRL appearances to date since making his debut last season, was set for a move to Perpignan after falling down the pecking order at the Tigers.

‘A move to Super League would strongly benefit him’

And now, it seems fuel has been added to that fire, with Faataape’s agent, Kif Chowdhury, revealing he will leave Wests at the end of the season.

“We’re beyond grateful for the opportunity that the West Tigers have provided for Solomona Faataape,” his manager told Zero Tackle.

“The belief and faith shown by Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson will never be forgotten by the Faataape family.”

Chowdhury added that while his future doesn’t lie with the Tigers, this isn’t the end of his NRL career.

“We’ve been working through our options, and I think we’ve finalised a destination,” he said. “Our priority is to give Sol a genuine platform to showcase his talent whilst continuing to develop his game as the NRL expansion teams near entry.”

“A move to the Super League for a year or two would strongly benefit him. I hear the weather is nicer over in the south of France.”

Faataape also has amassed 68 appearances across the QLD and NSW Cup competitions, alongside his 19 NRL appearances for Wests, scoring 43 tries in the process. He has also tallied seven tries in the Australian top flight as well.

Zero Tackle also suggests Faataape won’t be alone in swapping Australia for Catalans next season either, with Zac Lipowicz also mentioned as a target for Les Dracs. Elsewhere, Toby Sexton has also signed on for 2026.

This also follows a report from All Out Rugby League, suggesting a number of players have already been told they are not in Tomkins’ plans for the 2026 season.

