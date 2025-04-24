The NRL has finally reached an in-principal agreement to launch a Perth-based franchise featuring the North Sydney Bears in 2027.

After months of ongoing negotiations, a deal has been made including a controversial key compromise, with the Western Australian (WA) government not having to pay a license fee to join the competition as the 18th team.

The agreement comes after the NRL rejected a previous bid led by Cash Converters boss Peter Cumins, which also included no license fee.

The NRL had expected a $20 million offer, but when a revised $30 million bid was also dismissed, talks were shifted directly with the WA government.

On Wednesday morning, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) approved a new deal put forward by WA Premier Roger Cook, which included a no license fee provision.

“Over the past few weeks, the State has engaged in further negotiations with the Australian Rugby League Commission about establishing an NRL club in Western Australia,” a Western Australian government spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“While we have taken a strong negotiating position, these discussions have been positive and respectful.”

“As part of these negotiations, we put a revised and final position to the ARLC.

“Should approval be provided by the ARLC, the State will be transparent about the terms of any agreement reached.

“Should we not reach agreement, this will be a massive lost opportunity.

“The guiding principles for the State in these negotiations have been:

1. That any financial assistance provided to the club be spent in Western Australia;

2. That the club not be charged a license fee for participating in the NRL; and

3. That the deal represent a positive return for WA taxpayers in terms of economic benefits.”

Subject to approval

The NRL must first secure approval from all 17 clubs and the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) before it can formally present its position to the WA government.

Sources with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Sydney Morning Herald that a subcommittee of clubs will meet Thursday to consider how they could benefit from expansion.

A figure of $1 million per club has reportedly been discussed as part of the financial arrangements.

This breakthrough caps off over six months of intense negotiations that all but fell flat earlier this month.

At the time, Premier Cook accused the NRL of treating WA as a “cash cow.”

The state government had offered a $20 million investment in a new centre of excellence at Malaga Sports Precinct and pledged up to $35 million over five years in grassroots development.

Meanwhile, the NRL sought $120 million over a decade.

It was reported that both sides made concessions to find middle ground.

The proposed operating model will see the NRL run the new team for the first five years of operation, before handing over control to club members and elected directors.

The WA government will continue to support development, community, and infrastructure projects linked to the team.

“We continue to have those negotiations; we haven’t had a formal response from the NRL,” Cook said during a press conference with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I assume they have a number of processes to go through before they consider anything in relation to these conversations.

“I will say the conversations are positive, and we look forward to those conversations continuing.”

A big day for Bear’s fans

The return of the Bears who exited the first-grade competition in 1999 is a symbolic beacon of the NRL’s modern day success.

“There isn’t a bigger day for the Bears since 1922,” said former North Sydney great and club director Billy Moore.

“Our supporters have waited 26 years to hear this news.”

“This is a day for the true believers… there is no negative in this.”

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett agreed, calling it a smart move.

“The premier over there is a great supporter of rugby league, full stop… I think it’s a great decision.”

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan highlighted that with proposed timeline only 18 months away, that there will be a “mad scramble” to get signatures.

“We’ve had that in the back of our mind… we’ve secured most of our juniors, which is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson dismissed any suggestion that the two team expansion including the Perth based Bears and Papua New Guinea teams would stretch the league’s talent pool too thin.

“We’ve got enough talent, and it’ll come through,” he said.

Perth will be the 18th team to join the NRL under the current expansion which includes Papua New Guinea joining the competition in 2028 as team number 19.

A hold will be put on expansion in the meantime, quashing the short-term hopes of consortiums from Brisbane, New Zealand, and Fiji who had aimed to secure the 20th NRL licence.