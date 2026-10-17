Josh Addo-Carr is staring up to the prospect of his Parramatta Eels career being over and a whopping 12-match ban from the NRL after his recent positive drugs test.

Addo-Carr tested positive for cocaine on a roadside test in September. He is still waiting for the formal results of his B sample before any judgement is made on his future by the NRL.

But the governing body look likely to come down hard on the Kangaroos winger if that second test does come positive – with the Eels also likely to take the harshest possible action.

Addo-Carr set for huge ban

Addo-Carr, who represented Australia as recently as last year’s Ashes series, is now facing an uncertain future at the highest level of the sport.

Parramatta have not yet officially decided on his future according to reports Down Under, but it has been described as ‘highly likely’ that they will ‘reluctantly’ sack him should that second test return a positive result.

That would leave him as a free agent and likely an attractive pick-up for some clubs based on his ability.

However, there is now another twist – with any club that signs him subsequently picking up a player that will incur a lengthy suspension.

The NRL are reportedly set to impose a 12-match ban upon Addo-Carr if he is signed somewhere else. That would mean he misses half of the 2027 season – making him automatically much more of a risk for any potential new club.

The length of that suspension is in keeping with the NRL’s policy on failed drugs tests. This would be Addo-Carr’s second such instance, meaning he automatically gets a big ban.

“Players who record a second contravention will serve a 12-match ban, the prospect of contract termination, a fine, and further treatment and monitoring,” the NRL’s website states.

Addo-Carr’s NRL career in doubt

Such a move automatically puts his future in the NRL into serious jeopardy.

The winger was sacked by Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024 before returning to the sport with a bang with Parramatta. He even made the Ashes tour last year and was part of the Kangaroos’ initial train-on squad for the World Cup this autumn.

But those hopes of representing his country in the tournament fell through emphatically when he failed his roadside drugs test, the second time in his career it has happened.

And he now looks to be missing a lengthy part of 2027 – with Parramatta facing a difficult decision on whether to sack him or stay with him.