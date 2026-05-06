NRL ace wants Super League move for brotherly reunion

Dane Gagai is keen on a move to Super League – if he can play with his brother.

The Newcastle Knights stalwart, who is off-contract at the end of the season, would like to come to the Northern Hemisphere next year after a stellar Super League career.

But in an interesting caveat, Gagai wants to come as a package with his brother, Jacob, who is currently at Huddersfield Giants. He is off-contract at the end of the season and available to speak to rival clubs heading into 2027.

Dane was linked with a move to Super League last season, with former coach Luke Robinson admitting the club would have been interested in signing him before he ultimately re-signed with the Knights for another season.

However, now looking for a new deal next season, he is on the market once again and Super League clubs are aware of his availability, though it has been stressed to them that he wants to be able to link up with his brother should he come to the competition.

The two-for-one package does potentially make a move problematic for clubs from a quota perspective, but also the fact that it means a club must require two outside backs, given the pair both play in similar positions.

Elder brother Dane is a centre, while Jacob has proven capable of playing centre, wing and fullback.

Now 35, Dane has made 323 NRL appearances during his career and represented both Queensland and Australia during his career. Jacob, 30, made a late breakthrough at South Sydney, making an NRL debut in 2024 and scoring nine tries in 17 appearances. He susbequently joined Huddersfield in 2025 and was named their player of the year during his maiden season. To date, he has scored 20 tries in 38 appearances for the club.