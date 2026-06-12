St Helens icons Jon Wilkin and Paul Sculthorpe did not hold back in their assessment of their former club after another defeat on Thursday: with Sculthorpe saying their attack is ‘not good enough’.

The Saints suffered a third consecutive defeat and a ninth in a row against Warrington Wolves, with the Wire’s young stars excelling and registering an 18-6 win to go to the top of the Super League table.

It was the first home defeat of the season in all competitions for the Saints, who are now four points adrift of the Wolves at the Super League summit and look to be sliding down the table.

They could now finish the weekend as low as sixth and if Leigh Leopards win at Bradford Bulls on Sunday, the Saints may just be two points clear inside of the top six.

‘It’s not good enough’

For the sixth time this season, the Saints went through an entire half failing to score a single point. They looked set to lead at half-time before a Warrington try from Albert Hopoate levelled the scores. From there, the night went from bad to worse.

And one of their biggest critics was one of their greatest ever players. Speaking post-match, Sculthorpe pulled no punches in his assessment of both the Saints’ attack, and their lack of pace.

“You’ve got to ask questions in attack,” Sculthorpe said.

“The Josh Smith try.. they showed a lack of chase back and the lack of pace in this Saints team. They don’t ask enough questions around the ruck in attack. You’ve got Joe Shorrocks, who is catching and passing five times in each set – and it’s not good enough.”

Wilkin backs Whitby

Wilkin was just as outspoken – insisting the answer would not be to drop George Whitby and instead give the young half-back a prolonged run in the side.

But he said: “They’re a slow team moving over the field. They struggled to break down Warrington but credit to Warrington, their defence was exemplary.

“They need to give George Whitby a run. George Whitby would be happy with his performance, elements of what he does are nice, but the middle unit need to get him the ball in more space. They don’t disrupt the defensive line enough to give Whitby and (Jack) Welsby space. Therein lies the crux of the problem.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!