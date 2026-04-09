The owners of Championship side North Wales Crusaders have revealed they have pulled their own personal funding from the club with immediate effect.

Crusaders were League 1 champions last year, but speculation had emerged in recent days that their players were paid late.

They were purchased by The Eggchaser group in December 2024, but the ownership group have now concluded that the current landscape ‘isn’t tenable’ for them and that they must alter their business plan.

As such, it means there is an immediate cashflow issue and Crusaders are the latest Championship side to encounter financial difficulties. Their short and long-term future now appears incredibly uncertain.

In a statement, they said: “Due to a change in circumstances, the owners of North Wales Crusaders have concluded that they will no longer fund the additional costs to run the club with immediate effect in a strong statement.

“Initially involved at the back end of 2024, the owners cleared a lot of historical issues and debts and invested in a squad to win League 1. The current situation with regard to costs and competitive league set-up isn’t tenable for the owners and an adjustment to the business plan is needed.

“The shareholders have been working in the background to identify suitable partners who may provide a combination of values that would be ideal to give North Wales Crusaders an opportunity to thrive, making the move of the talent, location and facilities.

“As yet we do not have an agreement in place, so we want to make public that we are looking for a new majority shareholder, someone with the passion for the project in North Wales that we have.

“We recognise that this will create uncertainty and would ask at this point for all North Wales invested supporters to get behind the club, staff and players.”

More to follow.