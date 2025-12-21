North Wales Crusaders’ 2026 squad numbers confirmed including 7 former Super League stars

Seven former Super League stars have been included among North Wales Crusaders’ squad numbers for 2026, including new recruits Dec Patton, Greg Eden and Charlie Glover.

Crusaders won the League 1 title this year, finishing one point above second-placed Workington Town.

Next season, the Colwyn Bay-based outfit will compete in a 21-team division at second tier level, with the Championship having merged with League 1.

Since their title win, Crusaders have seen head coach Carl Forster depart to take up a role as an assistant at newly-promoted Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Dean Muir has replaced him, with trio of Patton (#6), Eden (#23) and Glover (#15) recruited from Widnes Vikings, Hunslet and Salford Red Devils respectively ahead of 2026.

Challenge Cup winner Patton’s younger sibling Junior Westwood (#18) has also been brought in from Warrington Wolves’ youth system alongside team-mate Jake Nottingham (#22), though neither of the pair registered a first-team appearance for Wire.

Elsewhere though, there are four other former Super League stars in Muir’s squad for 2026.

They come in the shape of Jake Spedding (#4), Ant Walker (#8), Josh Eaves (#9) and Pat Moran (#13).

Spedding, Walker and Eaves are all products of St Helens’ youth system, and between them have played 44 games at Super League level.

Moran meanwhile, now 27, came through the system at Warrington – making his Super League bow in their colours against Salford back in July 2019.

Having been snapped up by Crusaders following his exit from fellow Championship club Oldham, the front-rower is another of the Welsh side’s new recruits for 2026.

Notably, homegrown ace Kian Fishwick has been handed shirt number 24. He is the first player to have signed a first-team deal after coming through Crusaders’ recently-formed development pathway.

With 25 shirts handed out in total by head coach Muir, as announced by the club via social media earlier this week, Crusaders’ squad for 2026 can be seen in full below.

North Wales Crusaders’ squad numbers for 2026

1. Lloyd Roby

2. Ollie Brookes

3. Jayden Hatton

4. Jake Spedding

5. Luke Forber

6. Dec Patton

7. Jordy Gibson

8. Ant Walker

9. Josh Eaves

10. Chris Barratt

11. Liam Cooper

12. Cole Oakley

13. Pat Moran

14. Joe Baldwin

15. Charlie Glover

16. Jack Houghton

17. Ashton Robinson

18. Junior Westwood

19. Shaun Costello

20. Will Tilleke

21. Owain Abel

22. Jake Nottingham

23. Greg Eden

24. Kian Fishwick

25. Brad England