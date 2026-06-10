North Queensland Cowboys prop Matthew Lodge has been offered to Super League clubs again for the 2027 season – 12 months on from his services being circulated to England.

It emerged last summer that Lodge’s future in the NRL appeared to be uncertain after his three-year stint at Manly Sea Eagles was drawing to a close.

He had struggled to feature for the Sea Eagles before returning to the picture and featuring in 10 of their last 11 games in the 2025 campaign.

However, an exit from the club still materialised, before Lodge signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys in December late last year to keep his NRL career going for at least 12 months.

But he is again off-contract at the end of this season and while no decision has been made on his long-term future in North Queensland, Super League has again emerged as an option.

Lodge to Super League?

The 31-year-old has had his name circulated to Super League clubs in recent weeks by his management in Australia, with Lodge reportedly open to a move to England once again.

A number of clubs in Super League are in a holding pattern with their recruitment plans for 2027 until they learn more about the financial investment that could be about to arrive in the competition.

Talks with the NRL remain ongoing which would significantly enhance the finances of Super League clubs. There is also expected to be news in the coming weeks about what Super League’s next broadcast deal will look like.

Clubs were due to meet this week to discuss the salary cap amidst calls from Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski to provide more support for clubs who produced their own players. But the meeting is understood to have been postponed.

But with several teams on the lookout for new talent in 2027 and with quota spots free, Lodge could once again present as a realistic transfer option for English clubs.

Lodge started his NRL career with Wests Tigers in 2014, before subsequently stints with Brisbane Broncos, Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors and Manly.

He has made almost 150 appearances in the top flight in Australia in total.

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