‘Nobody gives us a chance’ – Hull FC star starts derby mind games early

Hull FC moved up to second in the early Super League table with victory over Castleford: but their captain, Aidan Sezer, insists nobody will give them a chance against KR in next week’s derby.

The two sides meet in a Challenge Cup tie for the first time since the 1980s next weekend, with both starting the season in superb fashion.

On Thursday evening, they were the top two in the competition after the Black and Whites were much too strong for a Tigers side still struggling at the start of 2025.

But Sezer has started the mind games early – insisting they go into that game as massive underdogs, with all the pressure on Rovers instead.

He told Sky Sports post-match: “It’s going to be a tough game. If I’m being completely honest, nobody gives us a chance.

“They’ve got a really good roster and been knocking on the door to win silverware for the last couple of years. We’re a new team.

“We’re looking forward to the occasion. There hasn’t been a derby in Hull [in the cup] since the 80s. As an Aussie, I’m looking forward to the atmosphere for next week.”

The mood was emphasised by Hull coach John Cartwright after the win on Thursday, who admitted his side did start to let their minds wander to the derby before full-time in Castleford.

However, with that game out of the way, Cartwright admitted he too was excited to savour the derby for the first time.

He said: “It’s my first derby, I’ve heard all about it and like I said before the game, the build-up was enormous with the tickets going on sale.

“You’d have to live in Hull to understand the town. Two clubs in the quarter-final, I don’t think that’s happened for a long time. It should be a great atmosphere and a great game.”

READ NEXT: Salford call on owners to show ‘commitment’ in unprecedented statement