Championship club tap into Super League connection as former Leeds Rhinos man signs

Championship club Newcastle Thunder appear to have reaped the rewards of their partnership with Super League new boys York oncemore having signed ex-Leeds Rhinos youngster Noah Whittingham for 2026.

As announced midway through 2025, York, Newcastle and NRL heavyweights Penrith Panthers have formed a three-way partnership.

Through that partnership, the aim is to strengthen player and coach development, with York and Newcastle able to share players and resources along with aligning their pathways.

The pair benefit from Penrith’s elite development expertise, which supports long-term growth.

Over the course of the off-season, that partnership has seen numerous players believed to be York-bound signing on the dotted line in the North East instead, and Whittingham has become the latest of those.

Back-rower Whittingham is a product of Leeds‘ youth system, and featured for them in both the academy and reserves Grand Finals against Warrington Wolves last year, winning the latter.

A Lock Lane and Oulton Raiders junior, Whittingham – who began playing union at the age of six before switching into league aged 11 – was released by Super League heavyweights Leeds at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The youngster has established himself on social media platform TikTok alongside his league career, and appearing on fellow former Leeds man Jack Walker’s account earlier in pre-season, he confirmed he had ‘one year at York’ agreed.

A little over five weeks on from that video with Walker though, it has now been announced that Whittingham has signed on the dotted line with Newcastle, who will compete in the Championship this term.

Thunder finished bottom of League 1 in 2025, but this year will return to the second tier having seen the Championship merge with the third tier ahead of 2026 to form one bumper 21-team division.

Like those before him who have officially signed for Newcastle during this off-season, Whittingham is expected to be made available to York throughout 2026.