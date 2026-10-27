Former Leeds young gun secures fresh Championship deal for 2027

Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Noah Whittingham has put pen to paper on a new deal with Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder for 2027.

Back-rower Whittingham came through Super League heavyweights Leeds’ youth system, donning a Rhinos shirt at scholarship, academy and reserves level.

He departed Headingley at the end of the 2025 campaign having featured in both the Academy and Reserves Grand Finals, winning the latter, and linked up with Newcastle.

Having scored six tries in 30 appearances across all competitions during his first season in the North East, Thunder have now moved to tie the young forward down for 2027.

Former Leeds young gun Noah Whittingham secures fresh Championship deal at Newcastle for 2027

Whittingham is a Lock Lane and Oulton Raiders junior that began playing union at the age of six before switching into league five years later aged 11.

Now 20 having celebrated his birthday earlier this month, he has combined his playing responsibilities with the growth of a channel on social media platform TikTok – @noahwhittingham_ – which has over 4,200 followers.

The back-rower grabbed a try on his professional debut for Newcastle back in January as Graham Steadman’s side won 28-10 on the road at Midlands Hurricanes.

Thunder went on to finish second on the Championship ladder, winning 21 of their 24 league games, but were beaten in the play-off semi-finals on home soil by Doncaster.

As his new deal was announced, Whittingham said: “The club have done a lot for me off the field this year.

“I wouldn’t want to play Championship rugby at any other club.”

Whittingham and his team-mates will be plying their trade under new management come 2027, with Steadman having bid farewell to the club following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Former Super League stalwart Craig Huby has taken the reins ahead of 2027, landing his first head coach role.

Alex Donaghy has been appointed as assistant, while Tom Scott is now responsible for Thunder’s for strength and conditioning and Pete Ryan occupies the North East side’s Physiotherapist role.