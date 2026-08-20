Off-contract Wakefield young gun lands season-long Championship loan

Off-contract Wakefield prop Noah High has joined Championship outfit Oldham for the remainder of the season, with Trinity not holding a recall clause.

Front-rower High was snapped up by Wakefield early on in the 2025 campaign from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

The youngster inked a two-year deal at Belle Vue which runs until the end of the 2026 season, with an option in Trinity’s favour for a 12-month extension.

Whether that extension for 2027 will be taken up remains to be seen, but for now at least, he will end the year with Championship high-flyers Oldham: who have two games left before the play-offs come around in the second tier.

Off-contract Wakefield young gun Noah High lands season-long Championship loan with Oldham

High has 25 appearances across all competitions to his name at professional level, and all have been made on either loan or dual-registration for clubs in the Championship.

Oldham will add to Whitehaven, Workington Town and Batley Bulldogs on his list of clubs represented.

The forward said: “I will bring physicality, I work hard and do the tough stuff.

“I have quite a lot of experience at this level having played at Batley last season.

“I can’t wait and I am looking forward to ripping in. I will hopefully play at the weekend (at home against Salford), put my best foot forward and have a good run into the play-offs.”

The closest High has come to a first-team appearance for Wakefield to date came in June 2025, when he was their unused 18th man for a Super League clash against champions-in-wait Hull KR at Craven Park.

His 25 career appearances to date have produced three tries, with new club Oldham sat third on the Championship ladder ahead of the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

The Roughyeds travel to Rochdale Hornets on August 30 in their last game of the campaign before entering the play-offs, with head coach Alan Kilshaw adding: “I am delighted to bring Noah in.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him in an Oldham shirt, he will give us some depth and variation leading into the play-offs.

“We’re in a good place, but we just wanted to safeguard against any injuries.”

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