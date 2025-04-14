One of the NRL’s most promising talents will try his luck on the open market after deciding not to extend with the Wests Tiger’s beyond 2026.

The 19-year-old playmaker turned down a five-year deal worth five million dollars, following a meeting between the Tigers CEO Shane Richardson and Lachlan Galvin’s agent Issac Moses.

“We would like to announce that Lachlan Galvin will not be with the club beyond the 2026 season,” said the club in an official statement released on Monday.

“Despite the club having the largest contract offer for a junior in the history of the club on the table, Lachlan and his management have decided his future lies elsewhere and were not willing to review the offer,” they said.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of speculation around this release, but we will make no further comment,” said the club.

It was reported by Channel Nine, that Moses told the club not to bother making the offer, as Galvin believes he would not reach his full potential under the stewardship of Tigers coach and one of the best halves seen in the modern game, Benji Marshall.

Under contact until the end of 2026, Galvin is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

To date, Galvin only has 27 NRL games under his belt, slotting into an improved Tigers roster between four-time premiership winner Jarome Luai and three-time premiership winner Apisai Koroisau.

The Tigers, currently sitting in the top eight, have been heralded for their improved and exciting performances in 2025.

Despite only winning three of the first six games, the team looks energized, playing a quick, eyes-up brand of footy, resembling that of the 2005 premiership winning Tigers squad, featuring none other than Benji Marshall.

‘The best teenager I’ve ever seen’

General Manger of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Phil Gould, has labelled the six-foot-four-inch, Galvin, as “the best teenager he has ever seen,” leading to speculation that the Dogs will be in the hunt for the up-and-comers signature.

Clubs such as the Dragons and Manly, who have links to the player’s agent Moses, are also likely contenders in the race for a quality half.

If it’s not all about the money, the other potential club pitched in the race at this stage is Parramatta, where Galvin played much of his junior footy.

Galvin still has the most part of two seasons to go with the Tigers before the end of his contract.

The “disappointed” Tigers made it clear on Monday that the club has “NO intention of releasing Lachlan from his contact,” confirming the rising star has also not requested for a release at this date.

For right now, the club says they’re focused on winning as many games as possible during Lachlan’s tenure and beyond.