Wigan Warriors duo Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall have are among nine Super League players to have been charged by the Match Review Panel this week: with Huddersfield’s Oliver Wilson given a two-match suspension.

Players from a plethora of different clubs have been hit with charges but only one, Giants prop Wilson, suspended after a Grade D Head Contact charge against Salford. That has led to a 15-point punishment – which results in a two-match ban and a fine.

Salford have also had two players charged from that game, with Ethan Ryan given three penalty points for a Grade B incident and Harvey Wilson one for a Grade A. Neither have been banned.

Hull FC have also had two players charged. Liam Knight has been given one penalty point for Grade A Head Contact, while fellow forward Jack Ashworth also gets the same punishment for a Grade A Shoulder Charge.

Wigan pair Liam Marshall and Luke Thompson are also hit with charges. Marshall was charged with Grade A Dangerous Contact and given a one-point penalty, while Thompson was given three for Grade B Late contact on passer.

The other players charged were Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa and Castleford’s Judah Rimbu. They were both given one-point penalties for Grade A incidents.

The full list of charges arising from Round 5 of Super League is: