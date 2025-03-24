Nine Super League players charged including Wigan duo as major Luke Thompson call made
Wigan Warriors duo Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall have are among nine Super League players to have been charged by the Match Review Panel this week: with Huddersfield’s Oliver Wilson given a two-match suspension.
Players from a plethora of different clubs have been hit with charges but only one, Giants prop Wilson, suspended after a Grade D Head Contact charge against Salford. That has led to a 15-point punishment – which results in a two-match ban and a fine.
Salford have also had two players charged from that game, with Ethan Ryan given three penalty points for a Grade B incident and Harvey Wilson one for a Grade A. Neither have been banned.
Hull FC have also had two players charged. Liam Knight has been given one penalty point for Grade A Head Contact, while fellow forward Jack Ashworth also gets the same punishment for a Grade A Shoulder Charge.
Wigan pair Liam Marshall and Luke Thompson are also hit with charges. Marshall was charged with Grade A Dangerous Contact and given a one-point penalty, while Thompson was given three for Grade B Late contact on passer.
The other players charged were Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa and Castleford’s Judah Rimbu. They were both given one-point penalties for Grade A incidents.
The full list of charges arising from Round 5 of Super League is:
- Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils): Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3
- Harvey Wilson (Salford Red Devils): Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1
- Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants): Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15
- Jack Ashworth (Hull FC): Grade A Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 1
- Liam Knight (Hull FC): Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1
- Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1
- Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors): Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3
- Alrix Da Costa (Catalans Dragons): Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1
- Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers): Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1