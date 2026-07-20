Wigan youngster Kian McDermott is one of three Super League players banned after Round 19 – with Mikey Lewis also landing a whopping four-match ban.

In total, nine players have been charged with offences following the weekend’s games, with three of them leading to suspensions.

The headline is England international and Hull KR star Lewis, who gets four games for two separate offences in the defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis has been charged with a Grade E headbutt on Warrington youngster Adam Holroyd in that game, a moment which went unpunished at the time by the on-field officials.

However, the Match Review Panel have charged him with a Grade E offence, which brings with it 18 disciplinary points and a three-match suspension.

But Lewis’ late hit on Ewan Irwin has also been penalised, with another five points for a Grade C charge which again takes him over the threshold for a ban, with one game for that offence. That means Lewis will miss Hull KR’s next four games, starting with the derby on Thursday night.

But he is not the only player to be banned.

Wigan and Hull KR men suspended

Wigan have lost McDermott for the next two matches after a Grade D charge of head contact in the victory over Huddersfield on Friday evening.

That means Matt Peet will be without the youngster for their next two games, starting with this Friday’s blockbuster derby with St Helens.

There is another suspension from that game, with Huddersfield’s Taane Milne being the man in question after being deemed to have made unnecessary contact with a team-mate who was injured.

That has landed him with 18 penalty points and an automatic three-match suspension.

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell has been charged with making late contact on a passer during their defeat to Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon. He gets three penalty points as a result.

Wakefield Trinity prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele is also charged after making late contact on a Bradford Bulls player during the game at Odsal on Thursday evening.

The Bulls’ Jack Ormondroyd is given three penalty points for a dangerous contact charge in the same game – but neither player has been hit heavily enough to be given a suspension.

Catalans duo Solomona Faataape and Josh Allen have also been charged with misdemeanours, as has York Knights’ Tom Inman.

Super League charges from Round 19