Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin and Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne will face a tribunal on Tuesday evening and are looking at lengthy suspensions after being charged with incidents following the weekend’s Super League.

Martin and Horne have both been hit with Grade E charges that mean an automatic tribunal. If found guilty, they are also potentially looking at suspensions starting from around six matches.

Martin has been charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour, namely head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured.

Horne has been charged with the same: Grade E unnecessary contact. It is understood his charge relates to a clash with Kaide Ellis during the final seconds of their defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Both players will front up at a Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday and must decide whether to plead guilty or contest the charges.

Elsewhere, Castleford centre Sam Wood has been hit with one penalty point after Grade A Dangerous Contact in the same game.

Leigh’s Umyla Hanley gets the same punishment for a Grade A Trip, as does his team-mate Joe Ofahengaue for the same offence.

Taane Milne and Keenan Palasia have both been given three penalty points for incidents. They have both been charged with Grade B Late Contact on Passer.

And St Helens forward Matt Whitley has been given one penalty point for Grade A Late Contact on Passer, as has Salford’s Dan Russell from the same game.

But the big talking point is unquestionably Horne and Martin facing tribunals.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League players union in crisis as key man leaves with funding pulled

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC and Leigh stars

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Four five-figure gates but one big disappointment

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Wigan and Leigh double blows, Wakefield sweat on key man