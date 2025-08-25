Nine Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 23 of the season – with two suspended and another on the brink of a significant ban.

The weekend’s action has brought with it a huge disciplinary charge sheet, the biggest for a number of weeks.

Salford Red Devils’ Finley Yates has been given a three-match suspension after being charged with Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour. His previous record has gone against him, after Yates was hit with a Grade E charge of unacceptable language earlier this season.

That means the three points for his latest charge takes his total to 21: meaning a three-game ban and a fine.

The other player suspended following Round 23 is Wigan prop Ethan Havard, who has been handed a one-match ban after a Grade C Head Contact charge in the victory over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hull KR are now on the brink of losing Jez Litten for one game after he moved closer to the threshold for a suspension.

Litten has been charged with Grade A Head Contact and given a one-point sanction which moves his total to 5.5. That means his next incident of any kind – no matter how minor – will result in a suspension at a crucial stage in the season. He is now effectively on a disciplinary tightrope for the remainder of the year.

Leigh duo Ethan O’Neill and Aaron Pene have also been given Grade A charges of Head Contact and Other Contrary Behaviour respectively after their win over Salford, while Hull’s Jack Ashworth also gets a Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour charge.

Salford’s Toby Warren has been charged with Grade B Head Contact and sanctioned three points, with Huddersfield’s Fenton Rogers picking up his first disciplinary points of 2025 after a Grade A Late Contact on Passer. Wakefield’s Josh Griffin gets the same charge, but a Grade B.

