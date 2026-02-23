Nigel Wood set for permanent RFL Chair appointment as key update issued

Nigel Wood is set to become the permanent Chair of the Rugby Football League after being named the preferred candidate by the RFL Nominations Committee.

Wood has held the role on an interim basis since last June, and following what the RFL’s press release describes as ‘an open and thorough search’, is expected to be offered the position on a permanent basis.

The appointment will go before RFL Council members at a meeting on Tuesday, March 24: with Wood to be offered the role on an initial one-year term with the option of a further 12-month extension, providing all goes to plan.

Wood is among the most divisive figures in the British game. Having previously served the RFL for over a decade, his return to the sport last year raised eyebrows, with opinion split among clubs and key stakeholders.

Alongside naming their preferred candidate for the position of Chair in the shape of Wood, the RFL Nominations Committee have also named who they would like to see appointed Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Those recommendations are to appoint Dermot Power, Emma Rosewarne MBE, Lord Jonathan Caine and Sara Symington.

Jo Coates (Senior Independent Director & NomCo Chair) headed up the RFL Nominations Committee deciding upon those recommendations, supported by St Helens owner Eamonn McManus (SLE Director), Peter Hutton (Senior Independent Director RL Commercial) and Jo Drapier (Sport England).

That quartet were also joined by Neil Davidson (Independent panelist) and Demot Power (RFL Independent Non-Executive Director) when it came to the committee leading the recruitment of the Chair, Wood.

According to the RFL’s press release, those two separate committees were created to ensure no conflicts, and the recruitment process was supported by Clover HR throughout.