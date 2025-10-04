The chair of Rugby League Commercial, Nigel Wood, has promised to launch what he describes as an independent review into the ‘unprecedented’ build-up to Friday night’s Super League game between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors were 18-6 winners to book their spot in a third successive Grand Final next Saturday evening at Old Trafford, after overcoming a valiant effort from the Leopards.

However, the days leading up to the game were hugely controversial, with Wigan claiming that Leigh owner Derek Beaumont had told them the Leopards would not fulfil the fixture over a row concerning away ticket allocations.

Beaumont wanted Leigh to be given more seats following demand by Leigh fans, something Wigan refused on the grounds of safety advice according to a statement from the club.

The Leopards owner then hinted in a lengthy statement on Wednesday night that Wood – a close ally of his – had suggested RL Commercial would be open to a review of the incidents leading up to kick-off.

He has subsequently confirmed himself publicly on Saturday lunchtime that will now happen, in a statement which also praised Wigan and Leigh for their performances in the game before admitting they will try and garner some ‘learnings’ from what went wrong in the eyes of both clubs.

“Congratulations to both Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards on their performances last night, and congratulations to the Warriors for qualifying for their third Grand Final in a row,” Wood said.

“The build up to last night’s game was unprecedented, and has highlighted learnings for the future, which an independent panel will review following this weekend’s fixtures.

“The play-offs have not let us down with terrific performances and entertainment as always. I am looking forward to tonight’s second Super League men’s semi-final – best wishes to Hull KR and St Helens.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kallum Watkins set for sensational Ashes call-up as second Leeds star also in frame for squad

👉🏻 Willie Peters weighs in on Paul Wellens contract debate as St Helens hailed

👉🏻 Derek Beaumont’s last jibe at Wigan following Leigh’s semi-final defeat

👉🏻 Stop debating: the title of Super League’s best player belongs to one man only and don’t argue with us