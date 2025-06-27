Nigel Wood lands new senior rugby league role as influence grip tightens

Nigel Wood has landed a new role within rugby league: after being appointed as the new chair of Rugby League Commercial with immediate effect.

It was only confirmed earlier this week that Frank Slevin had chaired his last board meeting, and that the process to appoint a replacement was underway. But within days, a replacement has been found: and it is Wood who has tightened his growing influence on the sport.

He returned earlier this year as the interim chair of the RFL, and will deliver the results of his strategic review to clubs at a Council meeting next month.

But he is now in another senior role, after the boards of Super League Europe and the Rugby Football League approved his appointment.

Wood said: “Firstly I’d like to pay tribute to Frank Slevin who has served the cause of Rugby League with diligence and integrity. I am sure he will be welcome around the sport for many years to come.

“I am pleased to assist the sport at this pivotal moment as it seeks the plan for growth that we are all determined to achieve.

“It was the clubs of all three divisions who made it clear that they were seeking change in how the centre could support their endeavours, initially with the move for a club-led strategic review.

“We have already made significant progress, both through the strategic review and in the reshaped Board of the Rugby Football League, and stakeholders have concluded there are obvious advantages in simplifying central administration of the sport.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed so constructively and collaboratively so far.

“RL Commercial has delivered some impressive successes for the sport in recent months, with attendances and viewing figures heading in the right direction, and the exciting prospect of an Ashes series later this year – with two of the three Tests already sold out.

“I am convinced that Rugby League is on an upward trajectory.”