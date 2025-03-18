Nigel Wood attends Salford Red Devils meeting as crisis continues

New interim RFL chairman Nigel Wood has attended a meeting with Salford Red Devils’ owners today to try to learn more about their financial crisis.

Wood, who returned to the governing body last week after being voted back in by clubs, has been tasked with learning more about the Red Devils’ situation as they continue to struggle financially.

Their new ownership group are in the country this week as they meet with Salford staff to try and hand reassurances about the financial outlook, amidst suggestions they will be in special measures for several more weeks yet.

And Wood will sit down with Salford’s hierarchy to spell out how he sees the situation moving forwards, and what the club need to do in order to have restrictions lifted.

Salford are currently under sustainability cap measures that restrict them to £1.2million worth of salary cap whenever they take to the field, measures which will remain in place on Thursday evening when they host Huddersfield Giants.

The Red Devils were discussed at a meeting of Super League club owners in Manchester on Monday evening, though it is understood that is not the original intention of the meeting – with the Salford situation merely on the agenda.

One owner told Love Rugby League there remains a ‘general dismay’ about how much time the situation is taking to resolve.

And Wood has met with the club’s new owners on Tuesday lunchtime in a bid to learn more about when crucial funding will arrive that will lead to them being on a stable financial footing yet again.

