Former Hull FC youngster Nick Staveley has sealed a cross-Championship switch from Goole Vikings to Batley Bulldogs ahead of 2027.

Having initially joined Goole at the back end of the 2025 campaign as he made his long-awaited return to the field following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, Staveley spent a sole season permanently contracted to the Vikings this term.

Set to turn 23 in January, the versatile forward scored six tries in 26 games across all competitions for Scott Taylor’s side in total and is now just three run outs off hitting the landmark figure of 50 professional career appearances.

Having been released by Goole at the end of their debut Championship campaign, which brought a 14th-place finish, he has now landed a move to Batley.

Former Hull FC young gun Nick Staveley seals cross-Championship switch ahead of 2027

Staveley – who primarily plays in the back-row – began his career in the youth ranks of Hull, making his first-team bow for the Super League outfit against Castleford Tigers in May 2023.

Having also played regularly on loan for Newcastle Thunder that year, the 22-year-old suffered his ACL injury early in the following season and departed the MKM Stadium having made a total of eight senior appearances for the Black and Whites.

Also able to slot in at loose forward if required, Staveley joined Sheffield following his departure from Hull.

He did not register an appearance for the Eagles though, with his efforts put into his ACL rehabilitation – and his return eventually coming as a loanee for Goole in 2025.

Staveley scored one try apiece for both Hull and Newcastle, and has eight career tries on his CV to date.

As announced via social media on Saturday morning by Batley, he now links up with the Bulldogs ahead of 2027.

James Ford’s side who finished tenth on the Championship ladder and crept into the play-offs this year, but fell at the first hurdle earlier this month as they lost their eliminator tie 25-18 away against Sheffield.