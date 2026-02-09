Catalans Dragons star breaks incredible Challenge Cup record with rapid try

Catalans Dragons star Nick Cotric is now the quickest try-scorer in Challenge Cup history having dotted the ball down within just 9.88 seconds against Batley Bulldogs!

Australia-born Serbia international Cotric and Catalans made the trip to West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon, taking on Championship outfit Batley in the Third Round of the cup.

As was the case with virtually all of the Super League sides over the course of the weekend, the Dragons made light work of lower-league opposition, cantering to a 56-4 victory at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

And the first four of those 56 points for the Dragons were earned by Cotric in the very first act of the game, breaking the competition’s record for the fastest-ever try in the process!

New Catalans recruit Toby Sexton got Sunday afternoon’s cup tie underway, kicking the ball to Batley.

But miscommunication within the Bulldogs’ ranks meant that the ball bounced, giving Cotric the opportunity to stab his foot at the ball, not once but twice.

As he did so, the winger guided the ball in the direction of the try-line, and dotted down in just 9.88 seconds.

The four-pointer wasn’t scored quite as quickly as Ben Crooks’ try in seven seconds for Hull KR against Huddersfield Giants back in 2021, but that came during a Super League clash.

Accordingly, Cotric’s try on Sunday against Batley is the fastest-ever scored in Challenge Cup history, at least as far as is known.

Notably, Cotric scored just five tries in 25 appearances across all competitions last term in what was his first season in Super League with Catalans.

But it took him less than ten seconds to open his account for 2026, with the Dragons beginning their new Super League campaign at home against Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening (February 13).

Before that, Joel Tomkins’ side will discover who their opponents in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup will be in Monday evening’s draw, being made live on BBC Radio Manchester.