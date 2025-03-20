Huddersfield Giants’ new signing Niall Evalds looks set for a prolonged period on the sidelines after breaking his foot on his debut.

Evalds left the field during the Giants’ defeat to Salford Red Devils on Friday night which leaves them as Super League’s only winless side in 2025 and bottom of the table.

They are already without key players such as Zac Woolford and Adam Clune – and have now lost another spine player in Evalds.

He only signed for the club at the start of this week, but is now facing up to a prolonged spell on the sidelines if the club’s worst fears are ultimately confirmed. Giants head coach Luke Robinson confirmed the news after the defeat.

“It looks like he’s broke his foot and he doesn’t know how,” Robinson told Sky Sports post-match.

“I was really excited to get Niall on board. He’s an unbelievable player, he was someone I thought would really add to our team.

“He hasn’t really trained with us this week, he did a captain’s run, and he’s managed to break his foot. Fingers crossed. We’re hoping it isn’t broken, but it looks like it could be.”

“He’s literally only done one captain’s run and one half of rugby with the Giants. The physio seems to think it’s a broken metatarsal. Fingers crossed that’s not the case and he hasn’t done that.”

Evalds left the Salford Community Stadium in a protective boot on Thursday evening and will be assessed in the coming days.

