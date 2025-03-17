Niall Evalds’ Hull KR exit confirmed as fullback breaks silence on move

Hull KR have confirmed that Niall Evalds has left the club and signed for Huddersfield on loan for the remainder of 2025.

Evalds joined Rovers at the start of last season on a two-year deal, but speculation emerged over the weekend via All Out Rugby League that the fullback was set to leave with immediate effect.

He had been left out of the Robins’ 17 to play Oldham on Friday night, with Willie Peters confirming post-match that news on his future would become clear in the coming days.

And it has now been confirmed that Evalds will return to his West Yorkshire roots after signing for the Giants, in what represents a major coup for Luke Robinson’s side.

He will leave on loan before signing on a permanent arrangement in 2026.

Evalds said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time with Hull KR. Since day one, everyone has made me feel so welcome. It was only a year and a half together, but it’s been such an enjoyable stage of my career.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the players, staff and the fans, they’ve all been so supportive of me and my family which has been a big part of it being such an enjoyable experience. I’ve loved stepping out at Sewell Group Craven Park and playing in front of the fans with all my teammates.

“A special thank you to our Player Welfare Manager, Sue Thompson for all of her help regarding my son, August. She made everything smooth sailing for August and has gone above and beyond for my family.

“It was a special moment for me and my family having my teammates get behind my family for Rare Disease Day, wearing special laces to raise awareness of Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome for August.

“I’m happy and proud of my time with Hull KR. Playing in a Grand Final and being able to walk out to the fans at Old Trafford was so special. My time with the club is full of happy memories.”

Rovers coach Willie Peters said: “I’d like to thank Niall for his contribution to the club over the last 18 months. He played a really important part in helping us make the Grand Final last year.

“Niall is a quality person who’s really popular with the fans and his teammates. On behalf of Hull KR, we wish Niall and his family all the best for the future.”

