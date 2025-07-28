Off-contract Hull KR loanee Niall Evalds is set to leave the club and join Huddersfield Giants on a permanent basis at the end of the season, Robins boss Willie Peters has confirmed.

Utility back Evalds joined KR ahead of the 2024 campaign and featured 32 times across all competitions, scoring 11 tries, before departing on loan to Huddersfield in mid-March.

His time with the Giants so far has been hampered by injury, breaking his foot on debut and then seeing his season cut short through a calf issue picked up in training having played just one more game since his bow against Salford Red Devils.

With his move to West Yorkshire only announced as a season-long loan, questions remained over where Evalds would be playing his rugby into 2026: but it appears that has now been put to bed.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Why there is no Super League disciplinary on Monday as delay explained

Niall Evalds’ future sealed as Hull KR coach delivers 2026 confirmation

KR head coach Peters was asked about the 31-year-old in Monday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Salford on Thursday night.

The Australian detailed: “He’s a Huddersfield player.

“It’s unfortunate. Injuries are unfortunately part of the game, he got injured at Castleford then came over to us and had a really good spell where he got himself fit, but sometimes in rugby league, you can’t help injuries.

“You can sometimes, but he’s just had an unfortunate run this year. No doubt when he gets back on the field, he’s going to be an asset to Huddersfield.

“That looks like it’ll be next season now, but he’s still got a lot to give.

“He was a great player for us and he played an important part in helping us achieve what we did. Although we didn’t win silverware, he was a major part in us reaching a Grand Final and having a successful season last year.

“I think he’ll do that, and I know he’ll do it for Huddersfield once he gets his opportunity again, which more than likely will be next year.

“I’m not too sure why things haven’t been (announced) because essentially when Niall left our club, he’s left our club (permanently). Niall won’t be with us in 2026.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League injury room – Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC among those to suffer fresh blows