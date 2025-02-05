Will Brough is one of ten new recruits brought in by Leigh Leopards ahead of 2025, and will look to make his mark in Adrian Lam’s squad this season.

The son of former Super League star turned Huddersfield RUFC head coach Danny Brough, Will has penned a one-year deal at the Leopards’ Den.

Having been picked up by Wakefield as a 13-year-old, he’s spent the last five years at Belle Vue and became a member of their first-team squad last year under Daryl Powell during Trinity’s treble-winning Championship campaign.

Here, the 18-year-old tells Love Rugby League about his journey so far.

Background

Will grew up watching dad Danny in a career which saw the iconic half-back make over 500 appearances, earning honours for Scotland.

The teenager was picked up by Wakefield himself following stints with local community clubs Newsome Panthers and Emley Moor, and was the unused 18th man for Trinity last February in a Challenge Cup tie against Hunslet ARLFC.

As he progressed through the junior ranks at Belle Vue, Will also carried out a business apprenticeship.

Best position – Centre

Leigh’s press release announcing Will’s signing back in October billed him as an athletic centre.

With a towering 6ft 3in frame, he said: “I’m comfortable at either centre or half-back, it just depends what the team looks like.

“I’m very improvisational, I do stuff off the cuff and I like to think I’m quite skilful.”

Brough and his team-mates spent the early part of January in Lanzarote on a pre-season camp, which only enhanced his confidence.

He detailed: “From day one, I’ve felt included in the group and that has helped me. Lanzarote was brilliant, and I think the sun helps everything – it helps your mood, it helps you train. It was an ideal week, especially as a newcomer.

“I know now that I can talk to any of the lads here for advice. I’m going to learn and mature as a player and a person because the older lads here know how to flip that switch from having a laugh and a joke into training and getting the work done.”

Danny Brough, the dad

Born in Thornhill, Danny Brough never moved out of Yorkshire in a career which spanned 20 seasons – donning a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, York, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield, Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls.

Earning a sole cap for England as well as his 24 for Scotland, the 2013 Super League Man of Steel achieved cult hero status at numerous clubs.

Will said: “It helps a lot having seen my dad play growing up. You see him walking around after games and the fans love him, and it makes you think now that I could do the same if I put my mind to it.

“He’s happy for me, he’s over the moon. He stays out of things as much as he can, but he is there and he does help me out a lot.

“I talk to him about anything really. If there’s something that I’ve not really understood at training, or something I’ve done wrong in a game, I can ask him and he’ll tell me how to improve or tweak certain bits.”

2025 aims

Will got his first senior run-out off the bench in Leigh’s pre-season victory away against fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves, a game which doubled up as Toby King’s testimonial.

After that unofficial debut, there’s only one thing on his mind for the upcoming campaign – to get that first official senior game under his belt.

He said: “It’d be a dream come true to make my Super League debut this year, obviously, but I’m not sure how it’ll look for me quite yet.

“It might also be a loan out, playing reserves here or a mix of both – I haven’t really discussed that yet, it’ll just be a case of seeing how the season goes.”

Player profile

Name: William Henry Ian Brough

Date of birth: 13/07/2006 (18)

Position: Centre/Half-back

Senior debut: N/A