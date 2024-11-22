NextGen: The Leeds Rhinos talent who Brad Arthur has tipped to star in 2025

Just over 20 have passed since Leeds Rhinos’ so-called Golden Generation won the club’s maiden Super League Grand Final.

The 2004 success over Bradford Bulls at Old Trafford marked the Loiners’ first championship since 1972 and was achieved with a homegrown heart.

Although that glorious era has now passed, with the Rhinos having failed to win a Grand Final since 2017, the club’s vaunted Academy continues to produce plenty of talent.

Promising second-rower Ben Littlewood made his senior bow in Leeds’ stunning 30-4 victory over Wigan Warriors at Headingley on August 10.

Here, Love Rugby League assesses the 19-year-old forward’s potential as he looks to further establish himself in the first-team environment in 2025.

Background

A Leeds lad and boyhood Rhinos fan, Littlewood hails from a sporting family.

His brother Joe played as a defender for Leeds United under-18s and spent time on trial with Sunderland. Littlewood first played rugby union at school before friends persuaded him to take up the 13-a-sode code.

The teenager played for Oulton Raiders and then moved to Castleford Lock Lane before catching the eye of Simon Bell, Leeds’ Head of Academy Recruitment and Operations, and joining the Rhinos in 2022.

From there, Littlewood made his first Academy appearance for the Rhinos’ Under-18s off the bench in a 30-16 win at Warrington Wolves in the second game of the season.

He later moved into a starting role at loose forward in victories over Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers. By the end of the season, Littlewood had recorded 12 appearances and two tries for the Under-18s and one appearance for the Reserves.

He was also part of the Academy side who won the 2022 Grand Final against St Helens.

The 2023 campaign saw Littlewood split his game time across the Academy and Reserves teams, featuring at second row and prop and notching plenty of tries.

After spending most of the 2024 season around the first-team squad, training with them full-time, Littlewood was handed his debut for the club in the memorable win over Wigan.

During the 2024 campaign also made appearances for the Rhinos’ Reserves side and also on dual registration with Halifax Panthers.

Making his debut and realising a dream

Littlewood is a back-rower or prop, a middle man who Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has been impressed with since arriving at the club.

Thus Arthur handed the imposing forward his first senior appearance for the Rhinos in the demolition of Wigan.

It was a short stint off the bench, but still marked the realisation of a childhood dream for the local lad, whose family are all Rhinos supporters.

“I would have liked to have given Ben more game-time, but I think he got about eight minutes and was able to have a good carry,” Arthur told Love Rugby League.

“He showed some good things in defence with his systems and we got a win for him on his debut, so that’s a great way for Ben to mark his first senior game for the club.

“It’s hard for guys coming off the bench, but he’s got that out of the way now and if he gets any opportunities moving forward then he’ll know what to expect.

“Also, going into pre-season ahead of the 2025 campaign, Ben will know where he needs to be physically, and football-wise, to be a Super League player.”

Arthur has seen something he likes in Littlewood, adding: “Ben is my sort of build for a back-rower. He is tall, rangy and once they start to fill out they’re hard to tackle, especially when they can offload too.

“Ben’s nearly two metres tall and when he puts on a bit more size he’ll be even better for it. Certainly he’s a player with potential for the club going forward.”

Experience on dual-registration at Halifax Panthers

Littlewood spent valuable game-time with West Yorkshire neighbours and Championship outfit Halifax Panthers in 2024.

Playing against men and some seasoned professionals has helped toughen him up and proved a step up from playing for Leeds’ Academy and Reserves.

“A couple of games at Halifax really boosted me, so it was a good time to make my debut,” said Littlewood after his Rhinos’ bow against Wigan.

“If I just keep training as hard as I can, then more opportunities will come. I have to thank Brad for giving me my debut because it’s something you dream of, especially to get the win as well.”

Arthur has certainly been impressed with the club’s youngsters, adding: “It’s a young squad here at the Rhinos and that’s what I’ve really enjoyed.

“The young guys want to learn, they’re enthusiastic, and they’re not set in their ways yet. Therefore you can really shape them with where you want to go and mould them into the footballers you want them to be.”

Player profile

Name: Ben Littlewood

Date of birth: 20/01/2005

Position: Back-row, prop

Senior debut: Wigan Warriors (H), 10/08/2024

