Next Australia coach decided as Mal Meninga replacement to be confirmed

Mal Meninga’s replacement as Kangaroos coach for this year’s Ashes series has been decided – as well as the appointment of an Australian icon to the support staff.

Meninga is stepping down with immediate effect to take the Perth Bears job, meaning there is a vacancy to lead the world champions against England this autumn.

And that role now looks set to go to Brad Fittler. He has been heavily linked with the role but it looks as though his appointment will be rubber-stamped in the coming weeks and ensure he is the man who squares off with Shaun Wane later this year.

Wane has spoken effusively about his excitement about going head-to-head with Meninga in the Ashes, but the Kangaroos will now have a different look to them this year, with Fittler the man given the task of touring England.

Furthermore, it looks as though Melbourne Storm and Australia icon Cameron Smith will join Fittler’s coaching staff as part of a new-look setup for the current holders of the Rugby League World Cup.

Smith has been working as a selector for the Kangaroos but he will now transition into the coaching staff for this year’s series.

The series will be played in front of huge crowds in England this year, with the second and third Test matches at Everton’s new stadium and AMT Headingley already sold out. Ticket sales are already progressing for the opener at Wembley, with hopes of a crowd above 65,000 for the game.

WEEKEND READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Jake Trueman injury update as fresh problem revealed and timeline clear

👉🏻 Brad Arthur makes bold Jake Connor England claim as recall hopes revealed

👉🏻 Leigh dealt double injury blow as David Armstrong prognosis confirmed

👉🏻 Super League expansion update as new financial idea mooted and NRL stance on 14 teams clear