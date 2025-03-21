Newly-signed Hull FC forward makes Championship switch

Hull FC prop Hugo Salabio has linked up with dual-registration partners Doncaster ahead of their Championship clash against Widnes Vikings this weekend.

24-year-old Salabio joined Hull from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2025 and has featured four times for John Cartwright’s side so far this season.

All four of those appearances have come off the bench, and the one-time France international – who made his bow for Les Blues last autumn against Ukraine – had been named in Cartwright’s initial 21-man squad for Friday night’s trip to Wakefield Trinity.

But it’s now been confirmed he won’t be involved for FC at Belle Vue, with Doncaster announcing his arrival on Friday afternoon.

Newly-signed Hull FC forward Hugo Salabio makes Championship switch

Born in Marseille, Salabio’s first two senior appearances in the British game back in 2021 both came in the Championship, donning a Toulouse Olympique shirt at the time on dual-registration from Catalans Dragons.

As well as those two French sides, Huddersfield and Hull, Salabio also has a handful games on his CV for Wakefield Trinity.

Yet to score a try at first-team level, his overall appearance tally at club level now sits at 22.

Doncaster have confirmed that the forward will be involved in their squad for Sunday’s meeting with Widnes at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Dons head coach Richard Horne said: “It’s a big body for us in the middle.

“He’s got plenty of experience at the top level.

“It’s a big game for us at the weekend and we felt we needed to strengthen the team at little bit for it.”

🇫🇷 Welcome to the Dons, Hugo Salabio. The French international arrives on dual registration. Find out more ⤵️https://t.co/wzPYNHH4JX Watch Hugo in action this Sunday ⤵️https://t.co/Tm3BGYkviG 🔵 #COYD 🟠 pic.twitter.com/44zdJhQkde — Doncaster RLFC (@Doncaster_RLFC) March 21, 2025

