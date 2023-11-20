Newest Salford Red Devils recruit Joe Shorrocks delivers verdict on Wigan Warriors departure: ‘I am made up’

Salford Red Devils’ newest recruit Joe Shorrocks says his move away from Wigan Warriors is one he needed to make at this stage in his career.

Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that Salford were interested in the Warriors academy product back on November 1, with the transfer confirmed tonight.

At 23, utility Shorrocks exits the DW Stadium as a Super League champion, featuring 18 times this year as Matt Peet’s side lifted their first title since 2018.

14 of those appearances saw him named in the starting 13, though the forward was very much used to plug gaps, featuring in various positions but not being utilised by boss Peet in the play-offs.

Named as the unused 18th man at Old Trafford against Catalans Dragons in last month’s Super League Grand Final, and knows that with additions including Luke Thompson next year, he would likely have slipped down the Cherry and Whites’ pecking order.

Shorrocks joins team-mate Cade Cust – who had already fallen out of favour at the DW Stadium – in making the move from Wigan to Salford ahead of the 2024 season.

Penning a three-year deal, he becomes Paul Rowley’s sixth new addition in total – adding to Cust, Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Matty Foster and Kai Morgan.

Speaking to Salford’s website, the Super League’s top tackler in 2023 explained his choice to join the club. Shorrocks said: “I am made up to be joining the club.

“Ever since I spoke to Paul and Ian (Blease, Director of Rugby & Operations) about coming to play for Salford, it is something that has excited me, and it is a move that I think is best for me at this stage in my career.

“I spoke to a few of the lads that I know there already and they have had nothing but positive things to say about the club, so I’m really happy to be joining!”

Four years on from his senior debut, the utility began this year on loan with Wigan’s neighbours Leigh Leopards, featuring four times for Adrian Lam’s men before being recalled by Peet.

The only other club he’s ever donned a shirt for at senior level is London Skolars, also as a loanee back in 2019 as the outfit from the capital were beaten by Whitehaven.

Linking up with the Red Devils on a contract running until the end of the 2026 season, new boss Rowley couldn’t speak highly enough of his new man.

Rowley added: “I am delighted to welcome Joe into our group. I have enjoyed watching Joe’s progress over the last couple of years and respected his work ethic, and ability.

“After speaking with Joe, it was clear that his character and ambition are first class, and a perfect fit for our team. We are all looking forward to working alongside Joe and look forward to him pulling on the Salford jersey!”

