Catalans Dragons are among the clubs interested in signing New Zealand Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad – and are ready to table a deal to sign the fullback in 2026.

Reports in Australia have suggested that Nicoll-Klokstad has rejected a new deal with the Warriors and is instead keen to test himself in Super League, in a move that would represent a major coup for the competition.

No details had emerged on which clubs were looking at a move for the fullback but Love Rugby League has been told that the Dragons are seriously interested in making a play for the 29-year-old.

They are keen to sign the New Zealand international on a significant deal as they plan for life after Sam Tomkins, who is likely to retire at the end of this season.

With Arthur Mourgue also departing the club earlier this month, it leaves Catalans without a definitive long-term fullback for 2026 and beyond.

And Nicoll-Klokstad is their main target as they look to complete a significant piece of recruitment business for the 2026 campaign.

Nicoll-Klokstad was offered a new deal with the NRL side, but is set to turn it down in favour of a new challenge in Europe.

Love Rugby League has been told that the Warriors have not given up hope of convincing Nicoll-Klokstad to agree a new deal but as things stand, his preference appears to be a move to Super League.

And with a number of clubs already finalising their fullback plans for 2026, it has left Catalans with a largely free run to sign a player still very much at the top of his game.

Nicoll-Klokstad has been with the Warriors since the start of the 2023 season, having previously played for Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

And he could be set to continue his career in Super League in 2026.

