New Zealand Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita is the latest player whose name has been circulated to Super League clubs as a high-profile transfer option for 2027.

Harris-Tavita has spent his entire career with the Warriors since making his debut for the club in 2019 – and is now entering the final months of his existing deal with the club.

However, he is in a unique situation after reportedly telling potential suitors that he is presently only interested in a 12-month deal for the 2027 season.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Super League clubs have been informed that Harris-Tavita is open to listening to offers from English and French clubs about a possible transfer in 2027.

However, it has also been emphasised that such is the strength of the deals Harris-Tavita has been fielding from NRL clubs, it would take a monumental contract offer to lure him to Super League.

But Super League clubs are recruiting more aggressively than ever in the transfer market to prise big names away from the NRL. Wakefield Trinity have signed Warriors superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on a bumper contract for 2027 and beyond, while Castleford Tigers have done similar in order to lure Damien Cook to England next year.

Luke Metcalf impact

Harris-Tavita’s future may also be shaped by events elsewhere at the Warriors this week – with frontline half-back Luke Metcalf agreeing terms on a move elsewhere.

Metcalf has agreed a bumper deal to join the Dragons from the start of next year, a move that also put them out of the running to sign Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft.

The Dragons were looking at Croft as a possible option to play half-back for them next season but have now agreed terms with Metcalf on a long-term contract.

As for Harris-Tavita, Warriors coach Andrew Webster said earlier this month he did not want to lose the half-back.

“Chanel and I are in dialogue around (over a new deal), so communication’s been good, I’ll say that. I’m having conversations with him personally,” Webster said. “We love him, don’t want him to leave, but we’ll just continue to see how it plays out.”

But Super League clubs have been told that the player would listen to contract offers from England.