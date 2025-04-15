New Zealand will compete in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup for the first time in 2026, after being confirmed as one of six nations taking part in the tournament in Australia.

The Wheel Kiwis join host nation Australia, reigning champions England, France, and Wales, who all pre-qualified as semi-finalists from the 2022 World Cup, along with the Wheel Hawks of the United States.

Two final spots will be filled through an application and invitation process to be announced by the IRL Wheelchair Advisory Group.

New Zealand earned qualification as the Asia-Pacific representative following their international debut against Australia in October 2023.

“We are excited about the opportunity for the Wheel Kiwis to play in their inaugural RLWC in Australia 2026,” said NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

“We have witnessed the growth of Wheelchair Rugby League over recent years, and in particular during RLWC2021 (postponed until 2022 due to the COVID pandemic), and as a country that prides itself on inclusivity, we are proud to be a part of the growth of this part of the game.”

“It will certainly be a challenge competing against the top countries in the world, but we love a challenge,” he said.

Wheelchair Rugby League has had a lot of support and shown significant growth in recent years.

The 2022 World Cup final, where England defeated France, drew a record crowd of over 4,500 at Manchester Central and peaked at 1.3 million viewers on the BBC.

The USA Wheel Hawks return with a new game plan after competing in the 2022 tournament.

The team hosted Wales in a two-game series in South Carolina last year, which happened to also be the first time Wheelchair Rugby League was played in the United States.

United States of America Rugby League (USARL) Chair Matt Goschnick said: “Competing in any World Cup is a privilege, especially with limited places on offer.”

“The USARL Wheel Hawks’ qualification for back-to-back World Cups is a proud achievement reflecting the dedication of our players, coaches, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to establish and grow this program.”

Goschnick said the team also aims to use the World Cup to support U.S. veterans and grow the sport nationally.

“This opportunity goes far beyond the sport,” he said.

“We hope to build an inclusive community that creates new fans, inspires new players, and supports our patriotic veteran population — over 5.5 million of whom live with service-connected disabilities.”

USA head coach Geoff Mason said the team is aiming to build on their 2022 performance.

“We’re eager to build on the momentum from our debut at the 2021 World Cup, where Team USA made an immediate impact—defeating Scotland 62-41 and delivering a competitive performance against Wales,” Mason said.

“This next opportunity is a significant step forward in our journey. The potential for the sport in the U.S. is enormous, and we’re confident this is only the beginning.”

The upcoming tournament will be the fifth Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup and marks 20 years since the sport’s first international match in 2006.