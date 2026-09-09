New Zealand have named an extended train-on squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup – which includes a number of names that will be familiar to Super League fans and some NRL heavyweights.

The Kiwis will look to lift the title for the first time since 2008, having reached the semi-finals four years ago in England before losing out to eventual champions Australia at Elland Road.

And Stacey Jones has named an initial training squad that will ultimately be whittled down before the tournament begins next month.

New Zealand name train-on squad

Led by captain James Fisher-Harris, there are some huge names and Kiwis icons within the group that Jones has named.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is in there, as is Melbourne Storm half-back Jahrome Hughes. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Te Maire Martin are other notable inclusions.

Melbourne forward Joe Chan, the son of former Catalans Dragons forward Alex, is also included and could play in his first World Cup if he gets through to the final squad that will be named in the run-up to the tournament starting.

There is also an inclusion for former Warrington Wolves forward Tom Mikaele, who has been impressive for North Queensland Cowboys since returning to the NRL. Mikaele, however, also has the option of playing for Samoa should he wish.

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku, who earned a surprise recall to the Kiwis in 2024 despite being based in Super League, has not made the cut.

New Zealand’s World Cup schedule

The Kiwis are in Group A and will play three pool games in the early stages of the tournament.

They begin with a mouthwatering opener against world champions Australia before subsequent games against Cook Islands and Fiji. The top two teams from Group A progress, meaning the Kiwis are heavy favourites to be taking a spot in the semi-finals once again, with a shortened knockout stage due to the tournament only having ten teams.

New Zealand training squad: Joe Chan, Cooper Clarke, Erin Clark, Phoenix Crossland, James Fisher-Harris, Salesi Foketi, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Josiah Karapani, Keano Kini, Seb Kris, Jacob Laban, Moses Leota, Alec MacDonald, Francis Manuleleua, Jeremy Marshall-King, Te Maire Martin, Casey McLean, Thomas Mikaele, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstadd, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Isaiah Papalii, Fonua Pole, Kalyn Ponga, Jordan Riki, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Tanner Stowers-Smith, Joseph Tapine, Taine Tuaupiki, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Trent Toelau, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Naufahu Whyte, Jack Williams, Xavier Willison.

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