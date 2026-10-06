New Zealand name formidable World Cup squad with three NRL Grand Finalists included

New Zealand head coach Stacy Jones has named a strong 23-man squad for this month’s Rugby League World Cup, with a host of NRL stars included.

The Kiwis are one of the leading contenders for the title heading into the showpiece tournament, and come into it off the back of successive Pacific Championship titles in 2024 and 2025.

Dally M Captain of the Year and Prop of the Year James Fisher-Harris will lead the side into the tournament.

New Zealand name star-studded World Cup squad

Every member of Jones’ extended group has featured in the premier Australian competition this season, with the bulk of them coming from the New Zealand Warriors after their impressive run to the finals.

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Fisher-Harris is not the only Dally M Team of the Year representative in the squad, either, with fellow Prop of the Year Naufahu Whyte and Lock of the Year Erin Clark also selected in the wider group. NRL top point scorer, Jamayne Isaako, also features.

Elsewhere, Kodi Nikorima makes his return to the Kiwis squad for the first time since 2024, while Jahrome Hughes also makes his Test comeback for the World Cup

There are also four potential debutants included in the squad, with Newcastle Knights duo Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai and Warriors pair Jacob Laban and Tanner Stowers-Smith in line for their first Test caps. Ponga’s inclusion is especially noteworthy, after switching international allegiance from Australia earlier this year.

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Commenting on his selection, Jones said: “We’re very excited for this World Cup campaign. We’ve been building towards this over the past few years, and winning the Pacific Championships last year was a big step in that journey.

“I’m confident in this squad. We’ve got a good mix of experienced players who have been part of the team for a long time, and some new blood who all bring great talent.”

New Zealand open their campaign against Australia in the competition’s curtain raiser, before then facing Cook Islands and Fiji.

New Zealand World Cup squad in full

Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors) James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans), Jacob Laban (New Zealand Warriors), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors), Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Isaiah Papali’i (Penrith Panthers), Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Tanner Stowers-Smith (New Zealand Warriors), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Leo Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters), Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)

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