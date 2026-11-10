New Zealand handed major boosts for Rugby League World Cup final

Australia and New Zealand have both named their extended 22-man squads for Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup final, with Kevin Walters and Stacey Jones going as strong as possible.

The clash at Suncorp Stadium this weekend will be the second time the sides have faced each other at this tournament, after going toe-to-toe in the opening game back in October. That day, it was the Kangaroos who emerged victorious, taking a 24-22 win to kick off their campaign.

Both teams come into this in red-hot form, though, following impressive semi-final wins over Samoa and Tonga, respectively.

Continuity for Kangaroos

Kangaroos boss Walters has opted for continuity within his wider squad this weekend, retaining the same initial 19-man squad that beat Samoa in their semi-final on Saturday. That includes Sam Walker, who was a late addition to the six-man interchange bench last time out.

Reece Walsh gets the nod at full-back, while Jack Bostock, Kotoni Staggs, Bradman Best and Tom Trbojevic form the outside back unit. Cameron Munster and Tom Dearden again partner in the halves.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui starts in the front-row, but who joins him could change on game day, with both Patrick Carrigan and Keaon Koloamatangi named in the extended squad. Last weekend, Carrigan was named in the run-on group with Koloamatangi on the bench, but they later swapped on match-day with the St George-Illawarra-bound man starting.

Harry Grant continues at hooker, Jacob Preston and Liam Martin start in the back-row and Isaah Yeo rounds off the run-on group at loose forward.

Ethan Strange, Cameron Murray, Reuben Cotter and Latrell Mitchell join the aforementioned Walker and Koloamatangi on the initial interchange list, while Blayke Brailey, Lindsay Smith and James Tedesco are named as the reserves.

Kiwis handed crucial boost

New Zealand boss Jones has received a huge boost for the Suncorp showdown, with Ronaldo Mulitalo back from suspension to come straight into the run-on group and Naufahu Whyte seemingley shaking off the ankle injury that saw his night end early against Tonga to feature on the interchange bench.

Elsewhere, Kalyn Ponga is named at full-back, with Jamayne Isaako, Dane Gagai and Casey McLean all retaining their spots in the outside backs unit alongside Mulitalo. Kodi Nikorima and Jahrome Hughes start in the halves.

James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota are the run-on props, with Jeremy Marshall-King slotting in at hooker. Isaiah Papali’i and Briton Nikora continue in the back-row, with Joseph Tapine again named as loose forward.

Te Maire Martin, Erin Clark, Xavier Willison, Keano Kini and Phoenix Crossland join the aforementioned Whyte on the interchange bench, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Scott Sorensen and Leo Thompson form the reserve group.

Australia v New Zealand teams in full

Australia: Reece Walsh, Jack Bostock, Kotoni Staggs, Bradman Best, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster, Tom Dearden, Patrick Carrigan, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Jacob Preston, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo

Interchanges: Ethan Strange, Keaon Koloamatangi, Cameron Murray, Reuben Cotter, Latrell Mitchell, Sam Walker

Reserves: Blayke Brailey, Lindsay Smith and James Tedesco

New Zealand: Kalyn Ponga, Jamayne Isaako, Dane Gagai, Casey McLean, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Kodi Nikorima, Jahrome Hughes, James Fisher-Harris, Jeremy Marshall-King, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine

Interchanges: Te Maire Martin, Naufahu Whyte, Erin Clark, Xavier Willison, Keano Kini, Phoenix Crossland

Reserves: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Scott Sorensen, Leo Thompson