A new documentary about all-conquering Super League champions Wigan Warriors has lifted the lid on a clash between Matt Peet and his Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters in last season’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Warriors dismantled Rovers at Doncaster to book their spot at Wembley Stadium with a commanding display, but a new Sky programme, We Are Wigan Warriors, has revealed a confrontation between the two coaches after that game in which Peet told Peters to ‘stop crying’.

Peet jested that Peters and his Rovers coaching staff had been on the sidelines trying to have an impact on the officiating during that game, saying on the documentary: “Willie was down on the side rather than being in the box, protesting a lot. Just how much effect they were trying to have on the officiating was unreasonable I thought for such a big game.”

That led Peet to make his way down to pitch-side at full-time and say to Peters: “Stop crying! Stop crying! You’ve been here all game ranting away.”

However, Peters responded strongly, saying to Peet: “I don’t need you f***ing saying stop crying. I’m coming over to congratulate you and say well done..”

“All through game your staff.. you let yourselves down,” Peet then said before Peters once again replied: “Mate you’re killing it, you’re doing a good job but don’t f***ing tell me to stop crying.”

The full video can be viewed here.

However, there is clearly no long-lasting bad blood between the pair, with the duo speaking of each other in high regard since that day, not least in the build-up to last season’s Super League Grand Final.

And Peet revealed he immediately sought out Peters both after the game and later to apologise.

He said: “I apologised to him at the time and I gave him a call during the week and he was fine about it. It’s not something I was proud of.”