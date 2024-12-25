New Warrington Wolves recruit opens up on Sam Burgess influence in move from NRL

Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell has revealed how much of an influence Warrington boss Sam Burgess had on his move to the Wolves, admitting it ‘made the decision’.

29-year-old Russell, who hails from Queensland, joins Warrington on a two-year deal from 2025.

He is the headline arrival at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, joining alongside London Broncos half-back Oli Leyland and youngster Alfie Johnson, who has spent the last year or so in Leeds Rhinos’ youth ranks.

The powerful back-rower has eight NRL appearances on his CV, all made for St George Illawarra Dragons, along with 11 caps for PNG earned via his heritage.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Oli Leyland lifts lid on Warrington Wolves move as silverware ambitions laid out after London Broncos transfer

New Warrington Wolves recruit Dan Russell opens up on Sam Burgess influence in move from NRL

Russell has never played in Super League before, and has taken a big leap in making the move over from Down Under with his young family.

But when speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – for the first time as a Wire player earlier this month, he said the decision was never in doubt with Burgess becoming his boss.

Burgess, of course, made the move the other way during his own career and became one of the best forwards the NRL has ever seen – featuring almost 200 times for South Sydney Rabbitohs with more than a decade spent Down Under.

On having the NRL Hall of Famer as a mentor, Russell said: “That made the decision. I’m 29 now and my best footy is still yet to come.

“Watching Sam play, the way he played and how the boys went this year under him, it’s just so exciting.

“I didn’t want to let that opportunity to slide and I think my footy can go to another level with him.”

Warrington have recruited a forward with over 100 appearances to his name at second-grade level in Australia having featured heavily in both the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup.

Across those competitions, he’s donned the shirts of Souths Logan Magpies, Mackay Cutters and Brisbane Tigers as well as St George’s second-string, scoring 23 tries.

Russell continued: “I’ve been at a few clubs in the NRL now and I think (working with) Sam, it’s just going to top it off now.

“Right now, I’m in the best nick I’ve been in. Fitness wise, I’m maybe just a bit off it, but that’s what pre-season is for.

“I’ve got a lot of years left in me, and I think this move has come with the right timing. I think it’s going to really benefit me.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Dan Russell determined to repay Warrington’s World Cup warmth following Wolves switch