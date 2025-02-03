George Williams has been named as Warrington Wolves’ new club captain for 2025, officially taking the torch from Stefan Ratchford.

36-year-old Ratchford has been Wire’s captain for the last two seasons, but featured just 11 times across all competitions last season through a combination of injuries and not being selected in the 17.

The veteran was handed a new one-year deal by Warrington for 2025, but the club have now confirmed that Williams will officially be taking over as club captain.

Williams, who is also England’s skipper, captained the Wolves on-field for much of 2024 in Ratchford’s absence and will now hold the role on a permanent basis.

New Warrington Wolves captain for 2025 named as Stefan Ratchford passes torch on

In Warrington’s press release, they also confirm that Ratchford will still support Williams in a key role within Sam Burgess’ leadership group

Williams, 30, has been with Warrington since midway through the 2021 campaign and has scored 32 tries in 82 appearances for the club to date.

The half-back said: “It’s a proud moment for me to be named Warrington captain.

“I really love the group we’ve got here, and there are many leaders around the place who I will lean on too.

“Leadership is definitely something that has come more natural to me the older I’ve got.

“I’ve been around the game a long time now. I’m only 30, so I’ve still got a lot to give, but it’s something I’ve worked on and I’m really proud that I’ve been able to do so.

“I feel the full community has really got behind the club since Sam (Burgess) has come in.

“The fans know there is a passion and commitment from the group every time we play and this year will be no different.”