“While we are disappointed, the Club accepts his decision, as we remain committed to building a squad of players who are fully invested in the Club and its ambitions. We wish Tevita the very best in his future endeavours.”

Pangai Jr was a headline arrival at Warrington going into 2026, but the Wire would have been his fourth club in as many seasons after spells with Canterbury, the Dolphins and Catalans.

Already linked with a move to rugby union, it now appears the forward will pursue options away from British rugby league as a result of his decision to turn his back on Warrington.

