New Warrington signing walks away from 2026 deal as Wolves take shot at star for u-turn
Warrington Wolves have revealed that prop Tevita Pangai Jr has informed the club he will not be honouring his one-year contract with the Super League club next year.
Pangai Jr had agreed to play for the Wolves for the 2026 campaign, which would have seen him link up with former Catalans coach Steve McNamara at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. McNamara has joined as part of Sam Burgess’ coaching staff.
However, the prop will now not be heading to England after deciding to inform Warrington that he will not play for them. The reasons for his decision are, at this stage, unclear.
But the Wolves, in a brief statement confirming the news, have stressed they accepted Pangai Jr’s decision as they were ‘committed’ to players who were ‘fully invested’ in Warrington, in a seeming shot at the forward.
The Wire said: “Tevita Pangai Jr has recently informed the club of his decision not to join for the 2026 season.
“While we are disappointed, the Club accepts his decision, as we remain committed to building a squad of players who are fully invested in the Club and its ambitions. We wish Tevita the very best in his future endeavours.”
Pangai Jr was a headline arrival at Warrington going into 2026, but the Wire would have been his fourth club in as many seasons after spells with Canterbury, the Dolphins and Catalans.
Already linked with a move to rugby union, it now appears the forward will pursue options away from British rugby league as a result of his decision to turn his back on Warrington.
THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 England name 19-man squad for second Ashes Test with three changes and huge Jack Welsby call made
👉🏻 England star played at Wembley with horrific facial injury as shock surgery revealed
👉🏻 Jake Wardle’s bold Ashes statement as passionate vow made ahead of second Test
👉🏻 The 105 Super League players set to hit open market for 2027 as November 1 deadline nears