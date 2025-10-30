Warrington Wolves have revealed that prop Tevita Pangai Jr has informed the club he will not be honouring his one-year contract with the Super League club next year.

Pangai Jr had agreed to play for the Wolves for the 2026 campaign, which would have seen him link up with former Catalans coach Steve McNamara at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. McNamara has joined as part of Sam Burgess’ coaching staff.

However, the prop will now not be heading to England after deciding to inform Warrington that he will not play for them. The reasons for his decision are, at this stage, unclear.

But the Wolves, in a brief statement confirming the news, have stressed they accepted Pangai Jr’s decision as they were ‘committed’ to players who were ‘fully invested’ in Warrington, in a seeming shot at the forward.

The Wire said: “Tevita Pangai Jr has recently informed the club of his decision not to join for the 2026 season.