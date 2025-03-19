Wakefield Trinity will be without new signing Matty Storton for the next four months after he was forced to undergo knee surgery: but they are hopeful of better news on Max Jowitt.

Storton and Jowitt both left the field during Trinity’s win over Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup – with both sent for scans in the aftermath of that game.

And the verdict on Storton is not good: with the forward needing to go under the knife after suffering cartilage damage that will sideline him for a prolonged period.

“Matty Storton is a pretty tough one,” Powell said on Wednesday. “He’s got a bad knee injury with cartilage damage that needs an operation so he’s going to be out for anything up to four months.

“He’s started really well and that’s a tough for him. It’s tough for Matty, he’s started so well and it’s a difficult one – but that’s rugby league, isn’t it. It’s disappointing for us an him but it’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Wakefield were equally fearful of a similar setback for fullback Jowitt, who has started 2025 superbly. But they have had better news on his scan and while there is no timeframe for a return yet – he will miss Friday’s game versus Hull – Powell admitted it does not appear serious.

He said: “Max has had a scan and it doesn’t look like it’s anything major so we’re hopeful he’s not going to be too long.

“But we’re just treating the symptom rather than the scan, there’s nothing much on that. He’s in a boot for a week and then we’ll get a check on him.”

Powell confirmed that new recruit Josh Rourke will come into the side in Jowitt’s place this Friday.

He added: “I’m hopeful Max will come out of it pretty quickly but it gives an opportunity for Josh Rourke to come in and see how good he can be. The one game he’s played for us he was pretty good on the wing so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Wakefield are also waiting on results from Isaiah Vagana’s scan, too. He also left the field in the win at Huddersfield.

