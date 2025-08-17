New Sydney Roosters star switches allegiance to England for Ashes

England have another NRL standout to consider for selection ahead of this year’s Ashes: with Sydney Roosters star Billy Smith pledging his allegiance to Shaun Wane’s side.

Smith has endured a horrendous time with injuries throughout his career but has been one of the Roosters’ most consistent players in 2025.

The 25-year-old centre has managed to string together regular game-time for Trent Robinson’s side and is playing a pivotal role in their late-season push to make the NRL finals.

And now, he has personally reached out to Shaun Wane to express his interest in representing his English heritage alongside another Roosters team-mate in Victor Radley, who will be a certainty to be in Wane’s 17 if fit later this year.

“Billy Smith contacted me, and I do like it when players contact me to express their desire to represent England,” Wane said.

“I’m very grateful for that and, like Victor Radley, it’s a sign that he wants to play for England. It goes a long way.

“I do rate him. I’m a big fan of the NRL and all of the quality athletes playing in it. Billy Smith is one of the best athletes, he’s a great centre and he would be a great asset. I like that he has contacted me, that means a lot and I will be pursuing it.”

Furthermore, Wane has seemingly hinted he would be interested in considering Smith given the character he has displayed in recovering from a string of serious injuries.

Smith did not play a single NRL game in 2024 after being sidelined.

“That shows character, which is what I like,” Wane said. “I’m also a big fan of Victor Radley. He’s as close to English as they come in terms of his mannerisms and the way he thinks, his personality.

“I’d imagine Billy Smith would be the same sort of character.”

Smith is likely to be in direct competition with Jake Wardle for a centre spot, with Herbie Farnworth a certainty on the other side if he, as expected, is fully fit for the Ashes.