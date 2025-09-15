New suitor emerges for Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson

Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson has interest from another Super League club in regards to a move for 2026 – with Hull FC monitoring a possible deal for the England international.

Wilson’s future at Huddersfield is under the microscope after a claim from Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin earlier this month on-air that Leeds Rhinos were weighing up the prospect of a transfer for the 25-year-old.

But Love Rugby League has learned that the Rhinos are not the only club who are keen on Wilson. Hull are also weighing up the prospect of a possible move for the player – though it has been stressed that any interest is very much at a preliminary stage.

Wilson could be heading for the exit at the Giants after seven seasons with the West Yorkshire club. He joined them in 2019 after coming through the academy setup at Bradford Bulls.

But Hull are keen to strengthen their pack further for 2026 despite some eye-catching additions. They have already agreed deals to sign the likes of Leeds powerhouse Sam Lisone and Wigan’s Harvie Hill.

However, they are likely to lose Sam Eseh at the end of his season-long loan, with Wigan keen to integrate the forward back into their first-team set up as they lose the likes of Hill and Liam Byrne to Super League rivals.

Wilson has made over 100 appearances for Huddersfield since joining the club, 19 of them this season as he remained a regular presence in their side under the guidance of Luke Robinson.

But there is interest mounting in the forward from elsewhere and while nothing has been agreed yet, any deal would be subject to a significant transfer fee. Wilson only signed a new long-term deal with Huddersfield at the end of last year to keep him with the Giants until the end of the 2028 campaign.

