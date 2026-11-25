St Helens coach Kevin Walters admits there is still a chance they could lure Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to the club in 2027 – but described it as ‘unlikely’.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that the Super League heavyweights were lining up an audacious swoop to try and bring the New Zealand Warriors superstar to the club for next season.

Talks remain ongoing over a possible move – something Walters himself admitted on Wednesday when speaking in his first press briefing since arriving in England.

Kevin Walters addresses Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad speculation

Nicoll-Klokstad remains under contract at the Warriors going into 2027, potentially adding a layer of complication to any deal – though the Saints do now have quota space freed up after Curtis Sironen’s exit.

But Walters warned that while there is a chance of a deal, it is diminishing as time goes on.

He said of the prospect of a deal: “That could still happen. I believe so yeah, but it’s probably unlikely at this stage – but there’s a little flame there and it’s burning, although not very brightly.”

Walters admitted that the prospect of major changes over the course of the next few weeks at the Saints – both ins and outs – is likely to be intense, but something that is not out of the ordinary.

And he insisted that while a number of players being offered to clubs is going to create some uncertainty, he believes any player who ultimately stays will be able to move forwards with the club in 2027.

He said: “This happens a lot with rugby league players, whether you’re playing in Super League or Australia. There’s a fluency with the market and it keeps evolving, there’s always change. This will be no different this year, but they’re very adaptable, players.”

Walters addresses St Helens move

The Kangaroos coach admitted he was delighted to have finally arrived in England and get to work with the Saints – and insists the opportunity to join the club ‘felt right’.

Walters will be tasked with restoring the fortunes of the Saints, given how they missed the play-offs in 2026, but he insists that is not as big a challenge as some are anticipating.

He said: “I’m a rugby league fan more than anything else. I’ve coached the game and played the game and I love the sport. When I was approached by Eamonn, I thought why not. I love being part of successful organisations and it just felt right. Before we knew it, I’m here, it’s happened very quickly and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks, months and years.

“They finished seventh, so win one away from the finals. For me it’s not a huge turnaround from what I can see and with my knowledge in the game. That was the attractive part of coming here; there’s some things that need to be addressed and worked on but it’s not a case of knocking it over and starting again.”