New South Wales’ kicking conundrum: who takes the tee for Game III?

Goal-kicking has been a major ball-ache for Blues fans in the 2025 Ampol State of Origin series, with New South Wales’ poor record in Games One and Two leaving the door open for Queensland to sneakily steal the series.

With Nathan Cleary’s groin injury likely removing him from goal-kicking duties in the decider due to the risk of strain on his injury, Zac Lomax says he’s again ready to step up, despite calls for him to be dropped from the role.

Lomax has had a tough run with the boot this series, converting just 40% of his attempts – two from five in Perth (which if he slotted could have sealed the series) and a miss in Brisbane.

Cleary, who usually handles the kicking, hasn’t been much better, missing three attempts and a field goal in Game I.

It’s no secret that goal-kicking could decide this tight series, now levelled at 1-1 heading into the decider – and the Blues are searching for someone to find their form.

But despite the criticism that often comes with missed kicks, Lomax reckons he’s all in.

“If I’m needed to do the job, I’ll do the job. I love kicking – I wouldn’t be kicking if I didn’t love it,” Lomax said to Code Sports.

“That’s why I kick every week. I practice most days, all the time. Every goal kicker prides himself on kicking well.”

Lomax’s NRL kicking stats show a solid 79% success rate this season, with 26 from 33 attempts for Parramatta.

Still, his Origin percentage leaves a little to be desired, with other kickers such as the South Sydney Rabbitoh, Latrell Mitchell (78%) or Canterbury Bulldogs’ Stephen Crichton (84%), both enter the decider with big game experience from the tee.

Cleary, who’s been battling groin issues throughout the series, has hinted that he will again step back from kicking duties if the injury flares up.

“I haven’t had a kick yet since I hurt my groin,” Cleary admitted. “I don’t want to come back too early and set it back again.”

NSW coach Laurie Daley does have other options if Lomax isn’t the answer.

Mitchell and Crichton are reliable kickers, but, if Cleary is fit, Daley has made it clear that he’ll be the one to take over.

To try and sort out the Blues’ kicking issues, Daley has brought in former sharpshooter Daryl Halligan as a kicking coach.

The “yips” are a real thing – a psychological slump in confidence.

Lomax is under intense pressure to perform on the biggest stage, and with an entire state relying on his boot, he must be careful not to let the pressure or overconfidence turn him into an internal NSW’s villain.