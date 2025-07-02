The State of Origin decider is only a week away: and New South Wales are facing a mounting number of injury and illness issues to their key men.

The Blues take on Queensland next week to decide who wins the 2025 series after the Maroons levelled the scores with their victory in Game II.

But Laurie Daley’s side have a huge number of issues to a wealth of talent – with star half-back pairing Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai top of that list.

Cleary has been battling a groin issue that left him on a restricted training schedule during a team session on Wednesday, while Wests star Luai has been plagued with a chest illness that has seen his workload reduced too.

Payne Haas has a back problem, Brian To’o has a knee issue and Hudson Young is also struggling with a groin setback. Those respective issues ruled all three out of the training session on Wednesday.

However, Haas warned that he will be fully fit by the game Origin III kicks off next Wednesday.

“I didn’t do much today,” Haas told the media. “I’ve had a back problem all year, to be honest. It has just been a bit sore.

“I had a bit of a needle in my back … The staff out at Brisbane thought it was best I get a needle before I come in.

“I’m just resting up and getting ready for the game. I’ll do a bit more tomorrow. [I’m] all good.”

The Blues have already named their team for the decider but with so many injury doubts, that group were joined by a number of reserve players in Wednesday’s session.

That list included players like Isaiya Katoa, Teig Wilton and Bradman Best as Daley and the Blues wait to see if his star talent all makes it to the field next weekend.